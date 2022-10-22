Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Gamified habit tracker for Google Sheets
Ranked #14 for today
Gamified habit tracker for Google Sheets
Track you daily habits and find treasures
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A habit tracker is a simple yet powerful tool to help you create lasting behavior change. So I made a gamified habit tracker with variable, random rewards.
Launched in
Productivity
by
Gamified habit tracker for Google Sheets
Mindstone
Ad
Save time, by optimising your information diet
Learn more
About this launch
Gamified habit tracker for Google Sheets
Track you daily habits and find treasures
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Gamified habit tracker for Google Sheets by
Gamified habit tracker for Google Sheets
was hunted by
Stefan S
in
Productivity
. Made by
Stefan S
. Featured on October 23rd, 2022.
Gamified habit tracker for Google Sheets
is not rated yet. This is Gamified habit tracker for Google Sheets's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#244
Report