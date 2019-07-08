Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Gamezera

Gamezera

Swap your games with people close to you 🎮


Gamezera is an app for people to exchange their games with others near your location.
🔥This is a beta and you might find some bugs!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Ruan Oliveira
Ruan Oliveira
Maker
Be honest and comment what you think of this idea!😎
UpvoteShare
Ruan Oliveira
Ruan Oliveira
Maker
🔥This is a beta and you might find some bugs!
UpvoteShare
Ade-Lee Adebiyi
Ade-Lee Adebiyi
I think this idea is brilliant! I couldn't get past the let's start page though
UpvoteShare
Stu Kelly
Stu Kelly
This is an interesting idea and a good way for people in new cities to make some gaming friends by sharing! I do have a question, though: What if somebody doesn't return a game back to the original owner but happily receives theirs back. What measures are in place to prevent/rectify this?
UpvoteShare