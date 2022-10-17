Products
Home
→
Product
→
GameXplorer
GameXplorer
Game marketplace using blockchain technology
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Marketplace with games where you can buy regular games with cryptocurrencies. The platform runs on the HashUp protocol, which licenses games on the blockchain in the form of erc-20 tokens.
Launched in
Games
,
Web3
by
GameXplorer
About this launch
GameXplorer
Game marketplace using Blockchain technology
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
GameXplorer by
GameXplorer
was hunted by
Jakub Jaworski
in
Games
,
Web3
. Made by
Jakub Jaworski
. Featured on October 17th, 2022.
GameXplorer
is not rated yet. This is GameXplorer's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
2
Day rank
#37
Week rank
#37
