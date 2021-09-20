Products
Home
→
GameWidget
GameWidget
Turn traffic into customers with a fun game on your website
🏷 Free Options
Marketing
+ 2
Gamewidget is an online escape game embedded into your website providing your website visitors with a coupon after playing. A player is 5x more likely to purchase from you. It increases your website conversion rate in a fun manner.
🎁 First 1500 Visitors Free
Login to get promo code
Featured
10m ago