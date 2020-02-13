Deals
GameSnacks
GameSnacks
Fast games for emerging markets
Fast loading HTML5 games built with emerging markets in mind. Built by Area 120, Google's internal incubator.
GameSnacks, from Google's Area 120, brings fast, casual online games to developing markets
A new project called GameSnacks is launching today from Google's in-house incubator, Area 120, with the goal of bringing fast-loading, casual online games to users in developing markets. Billions of people are coming online through mobile devices. But they're often on low memory devices...
