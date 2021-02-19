  1. Home
Gamelib 2.0

Keep track of, discover and socialize about games.

Stay organized and social with Gamelib ~ Store your games in libraries, log playthroughs to your diary, rate and review games, follow friends, create custom ranked/unranked lists, see upcoming and popular games, and more.
Benjamin Akar
Maker
19, Software Engineer & Designer
Hey Product Hunt 👋 I'm the creator behind Gamelib and I've been hard at work to bring you a platform that replaces how you track your games and socialize about games. What are the key features of Gamelib? 🚀 Store your games in libraries, no matter which platform the game exists on, whether that be Steam, Blizzard, Nintendo Switch, e.g. Your game collection is centralized on Gamelib. 📚 Log playthroughs to your diary. Log a playthrough with metadata to keep track of your activity with a game and to see a calendar-like view of your gaming experience over the years. Logs let you specify extra metadata for the playthrough, such as how long you played for, notes, game difficulty, rating, and review, etc. ⭐️ Rate and review games. Read what others think about games and see average ratings for each game. Each log entry can contain a rating and review for the particular playthrough. Rating games make it easy to discover games that are liked by the community. 👥 Follow friends. View all your friends' activities in a social-media like scrollable feed. Happy to answer any questions! 😁
؜alistairtypescript/react
Amazing UI & very fast app. Does it's job very well.
Benjamin Akar
Maker
19, Software Engineer & Designer
@aabbccsmith Thank you for the great feedback, Alistair! I'm happy you find it valuable! 🙌🏼
Ethan Zollerweb engineer and designer
Very cool good job
Benjamin Akar
Maker
19, Software Engineer & Designer
@ethan_zoller Thank you, Ethan! I'm glad you like it!
audnCEO, Founder of dlist.gg
I love Gamelib! I've been using it for quite some time now, and it's so easy to use!
Benjamin Akar
Maker
19, Software Engineer & Designer
@tweetaudun Happy to see you here, Audn! Let me know should you have any questions or feedback! They're much welcome :D
audnCEO, Founder of dlist.gg
@benjaminakar Let's discuss it over dinner!
Dries Augustyns
🎈
Full-Stack TypeScript Engineer
Incredible project. I really enjoy spending time on Gamelib. It is really easy to find people that enjoy the same games as I do ❤
Benjamin Akar
Maker
19, Software Engineer & Designer
@driaug Love to hear that, Dries! 🙌🏼
Guillermo del MolinoSoftware Engineer
Gamelib is a very well-built app, and one I have been using for months now without any complaints. Keep up the good work @benjaminakar and congrats on the PH launch!!
Benjamin Akar
Maker
19, Software Engineer & Designer
@guillermo_del_molino Thank you so much, Guillermo! Very happy to hear you're finding it useful! Let me know should you have any questions or feedback! 😊
؜
Awesome!
Benjamin Akar
Maker
19, Software Engineer & Designer
@robertwestburyz Thank you!
Ayal
🎈
Amazing project, I personally really love the smooth and modern design of the website and its cool feature ideas, can't wait to see what's next! 💯
Benjamin Akar
Maker
19, Software Engineer & Designer
@ayalx Thank you so much, Ayal! Super excited for whats to come myself!
