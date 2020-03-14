Game Show Buzzer

Discussion
Aryaman Sharda
A few years ago back in high school, I was part of the Quiz Bowl team. I remember our teacher mentioning that the buzzer systems were prohibitively expensive and we often had to share buzzers between 2/3 students. Anyways, fast forward a few years, I had a spare weekend and wanted to fix this problem. It's completely free and let's one person assume the role of a host (starts round and awards points) and you can have up to 1000 participants which should be enough for even the largest teams ;) Additionally, my app uses the time on the device when the button's pressed to figure out who buzzed in first. So, if you have an older phone or spotty Internet, it won't make a difference.
uh how are you supposed to play without a passcode?
Maker
@e_b_rosner This app is meant to be used only by a group of people. Presumably, one of the individuals in the group would be the host and would share the passcode with the rest of the participants. Not all flows are shown above. The flow for a host generates a passcode to share and the flow for a passenger provides an opportunity to enter a code and join the game.
