Game Server Services

Game Server Services

Game developers who want to implement Game as a Services

Leverage GaaS with our solution, offering server functions and data analysis for sustained revenue. Game Server Services manages semantic player data, optimizing engagement. Trusted by top companies like Bandai Namco.
Launched in
API
SaaS
Games
 by
Game Server Services
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"As the F2P GaaS market expands in North America, driven by games like Fortnite, VALORANT, and Genshin Impact, we're confident our product will resonate. We'd be grateful for your interest and any feature suggestions you might have."

About this launch
0
reviews
1
follower
was hunted by
Kazutomo Niwa
in API, SaaS, Games. Made by
Kazutomo Niwa
. Featured on April 25th, 2023.
Day rank
#59
Week rank
-