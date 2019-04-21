Game Planner
For anyone who has trouble getting people to agree on a day and time for the next board game night, poker evening etc., Game Planner gets everyone on the same page.
Simply add a location, date and share to see who's in, or create a poll to let players vote.
Storm FarrellMaker@stormfarrell · Fullstack
Hello there 👋 I have a WhatsApp poker group with my friends, and it's a pain the ass to pick a date everyone can agree on (the conversation usually goes like this) so I built an app to make it easier to get votes for a day and to manage players. Apps like Doodle have a high barrier to entry, and I just wanted anyone in the group to be able to create a new game and share it in as little time as possible. No registration required. The player list is updated in real time, and I'll be adding more features in future. Happy gaming! 🎲
