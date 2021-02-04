discussion
Andrew Tye
Maker
Trying to make things people want
Hey everyone, I'm sure many of you have played the physical Game of Pegs at some point in your life...it's simple, fun, and a bit frustrating 😜 Last year after watching my very young nephew play it I realized he was better than me and the next day I wanted to practice...but I didn't own the game 😢 So I made a digital version and finally figured out how to leave only one peg! 🏆 I'm supposed to be heads down working on Lunar but I decided I could take a break to launch this as long as I put a few ads for Lunar on the page! Hope you enjoy it!
