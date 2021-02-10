Game Of Codes

discussion
Daniel RodriguezA designer, a communicator
Coding fights? Count me in please!
@new_user_3428a8c873 Its a feature of the site. You can make a coding contest on Codeblast section of the site, and give the autogenerated room ID to your friends which can join with the id and after each of your friend is ready, you would be given 4 questions that you and all your freinds haven't solved yet and 90 min for solving that. Please note that the questions would be of codeforces and not generated by site itself!!
Hey, I just wanted to share another website which is/was a part of this project. It is basically an overview of your year 2020 and have recieved much love from codeforces community. So here is the link: https://gameofcodes.herokuapp.co... Just enter your codeforces handle and you are done!