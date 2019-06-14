Ask
Game Builder
Game Builder
A new game, where you build games, by Google
Games
Google
Make a 3D platformer in 10 minutes, or spend hours jamming on the next indie hit. Game Builder is designed for all skill levels, from players ready to build their first game to designers looking for a faster way to realize their ideas.
20 minutes ago
Google made a video game that lets you build video games
Google has created a video game called Game Builder that allows you to craft simple Minecraft- style games for yourself and others to play through. The game lets you drag and drop characters and scenery into an empty sandbox to construct your world, then use preset commands to string together how things interact.
Would you recommend Game Builder to a friend?
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
This looks fun, kind of similar to roblox, brickrigs, minecraft and others
20 minutes ago
