A new game, where you build games, by Google

Make a 3D platformer in 10 minutes, or spend hours jamming on the next indie hit. Game Builder is designed for all skill levels, from players ready to build their first game to designers looking for a faster way to realize their ideas.
Google made a video game that lets you build video gamesGoogle has created a video game called Game Builder that allows you to craft simple Minecraft- style games for yourself and others to play through. The game lets you drag and drop characters and scenery into an empty sandbox to construct your world, then use preset commands to string together how things interact.
Reviews
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
This looks fun, kind of similar to roblox, brickrigs, minecraft and others
