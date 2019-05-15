Log InSign up
Search your gallery by image contents in your Android device

GallerAI application scans your images for objects and people and allows you to search by image contents in about 1k categories (e.g. 'food', 'animal', 'car', 'bottle', person names etc.).Application does all processing locally on your device.
Mikkel Blondin
Mikkel Blondin@blondinmikkel
Cool for manage photos in gallery and also for make memories :)
Annia
Annia@anniaolson
it's a pity that he couldn't know my friend's names
Grolex
GrolexMaker@gallerai2019
@anniaolson You can just rename them to whatever you want. In theory, some sync with social media could be used. Could be a feature for future releases.
Damjanski
Damjanski@damjanski · Do Something Good
<3
