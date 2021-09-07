Products
Home
→
Galaxy Mac OS X Remastered Wallpapers
Galaxy Mac OS X Remastered Wallpapers
Classic Mac OS X wallpapers now in 6K + P3 color gamut
🏷 Free
Mac
+ 1
This is a little project born out of nostalgia and love for this era of Mac OS X design — I've always been a big fan of these space themed default wallpapers and wanted to bring them up to speed with modern displays.
Featured
20m ago