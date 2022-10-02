Products
Home
→
Product
→
Galaxy Cross Road
Ranked #13 for today
Galaxy Cross Road
Cross galactic roads to gain score, boost pads triple speed
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Cross the galactic roads to gain score, dodge UFO's, space cars, trucks and buses. Collect coins to customize your character. Hit the boost pads to triple your speed. Avoid lamp poles. Enjoy. More coming soon.
Launched in
Android
,
Indie Games
,
Free Games
+1 by
Galaxy Cross Road
About this launch
Galaxy Cross Road
Cross galactic roads to gain score, boost pads triple speed
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Galaxy Cross Road by
Galaxy Cross Road
was hunted by
Rocco Stefano
in
Android
,
Indie Games
,
Free Games
. Made by
Rocco Stefano
. Featured on October 3rd, 2022.
Galaxy Cross Road
is not rated yet. This is Galaxy Cross Road's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
2
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#24
Report