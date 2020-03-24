Discussion
Hi Product Hunt 👋 For the first time in human history, the entire world is focused on one problem. Every day brings more devastating news from COVIND-19. Our team asked the question – what more can companies do? 🤔 Because be it a disease, poverty, inequality to climate change – there will always be a never-ending list of global challenges. That's why we're on a mission to reinvent Corporate Social Responsibility for Businesses in the UK. --- We’re creating Gainly — an entirely new way for companies to engage with CSR. Gainly is a crowdfunding platform where your employees donate your CSR budget to charitable projects, and you share their achievements. Meaning companies get to make the positive impact our world needs ✅... Whilst at the same time, easily — 📊 Publishing your CSR impact 👩💻 Engaging your employees 💰 Saving time and costs 🤗 Enhancing your market-place image 🤝 Attracting new talent 🖥Managing all this in one place CSR has never before been a win-win for companies and global causes, until now 🤩 We believe a product like this needs to exist – especially today – and we hope you all at Product Hunt feel the same! --- We're currently collecting sign-ups for our limited preview release to build 🤓 Please let us know any feedback and share to anyone in a UK Business (however big or small) who would want to reinvent their CSR and join the movement. It’s time to invest in change together. Love, Gainly Team 💙
