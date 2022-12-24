Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Gaac
Ranked #10 for today
Gaac
Use your Github repo as a drag-and-drop CDN for Free
Visit
Upvote 37
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Store your images/static files in a GitHub repository and use them in blogs, websites, apps, etc. - Drag and drop files to upload. - You can easily search and preview your files and click to copy the URL. - edit/delete with ease
Launched in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Developer Tools
by
Gaac: Github As a CDN
Loom
Ad
The fastest way to record and share videos at work
About this launch
Gaac: Github As a CDN
Use your Github repo as a drag-and-drop CDN for Free
0
reviews
77
followers
Follow for updates
Gaac by
Gaac: Github As a CDN
was hunted by
toughyear
in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
toughyear
. Featured on December 27th, 2022.
Gaac: Github As a CDN
is not rated yet. This is Gaac: Github As a CDN's first launch.
Upvotes
37
Comments
7
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#26
Report