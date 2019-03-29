G2 Track helps you manage software spend, usage, contracts and compliance and optimize your entire tech stack.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Vamshi MokshagundamMakerHiring@vammok · Cofounder, Siftery
PH peeps...we’ve been quiet for a while but that’s only because we were working hard to bring you the next evolution of Track, our software spend optimization platform. Since joining the larger G2 family, we’ve been busy integrating the best of both worlds and are launching a significantly new experience with G2 Track to help you effortlessly stay on top of all of your software spend, utilization, contracts, compliance and savings opportunities. More specifically, we have added over 650,000 reviews across 80K products to power sentiment and alternatives you could be looking at, brought in super useful pricing benchmarks powered by self-reported data from thousands of companies, and a unique compliance graph that’ll help you stay on the right side of privacy regulations and compliance. And between us, we’re just warming up ;)
Upvote (1)Share·
Ollie McQuitty@olliemcquitty · MD of Visualizar
Looks great @vammok - well done to everyone who has worked on it. What is your competitive advantage though over, say, Siftery (https://www.producthunt.com/post...) ?
Upvote Share·