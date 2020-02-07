  1. Home
Jewelry from discarded smartphones.

Our phones are too precious to end up in the trash. And yet 7 out of 10 phones find themselves in landfills worldwide.
To raise awareness about e-waste, we created G.old: a jewelry collection made with precious metals mined from our discarded phones.
This Eco-Friendly Jewelry Line Uses Gold And Silver Mined From Discarded PhonesThis has to be the ultimate up-cycling: garbage to jewelry. And just in time for Valentine's Day, too. But it makes a ton of sense. We throw away 50 million tons of e-waste annually, and 70% of it ends up in landfills or dumps.
Gaspard Hauet
Awesome idea and product!
Gauthier Nadaud
Hunter
Hello Product Hunt! I'm sharing this (amazing) project from my friends of @backmarket (the biggest refurb market place in US/Europe). They partnered with Nowa and Eva Schreuder to create this amazing collection of jewels made of (y)our old phones. Great idea to reuse all those precious materials and give them a new life ♻️ Hope you'll love it as much as I do!
Alice Larue
Great initiative! Lovely green jewelry
Lou Launay
Great idea :) I want one!
