Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Gaspard Hauet
Awesome idea and product!
UpvoteShare
In-Cre-Dible
Hunter
Hello Product Hunt! I'm sharing this (amazing) project from my friends of @backmarket (the biggest refurb market place in US/Europe). They partnered with Nowa and Eva Schreuder to create this amazing collection of jewels made of (y)our old phones. Great idea to reuse all those precious materials and give them a new life ♻️ Hope you'll love it as much as I do!
Great initiative! Lovely green jewelry
Great idea :) I want one!