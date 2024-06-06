Launches
Fydback
Fydback
Generate precise and customized performance feedback with AI
Fydback: Elevate your performance with AI-driven feedback. Get personalized, actionable insights for yourself or your team to boost skills and productivity.
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
by
Fydback
About this launch
Fydback
Fydback by
Fydback
was hunted by
Burak Can
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Burak Can
. Featured on June 7th, 2024.
Fydback
is not rated yet. This is Fydback's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
