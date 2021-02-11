discussion
Balaji Palani
MakerCo-founder FXGETACTIVE
In October 2016, we were all standing in the corridor of our office ready to leave. One of our colleague & a good friend before he resigned due to a lifestyle illness, walks straight to me & said something. What he said kept me thinking for the next few months. He said “We are all busy until we become sick” My name is Balaji Palani, Co-Founder at FXGETACTIVE It started with a backache for him and slowly his health deteriorated. This might easily be the life of most of us who work long hours before the computers or lead a sedentary lifestyle. We are on a mission to make fitness addictive, we are transforming it from a chore to recreation . This is our initial beta version with some activities We are currently working on group workouts & some multiplayer functionalities. We do have some glitches kindly try & provide your valuable feedbacks.
