Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Fuzion 2.0
Fuzion 2.0
Turn selfies into funky art
iPhone
Instagram
Art
+ 1
Fuzion is the easiest way to turn your portrait photos into stunning effects in seconds. From beautiful double exposures, to recreating popular movie posters - the possibilities are endless.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
an hour ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Chris Messina
Hunter
Mentor
#1 Product Hunter! 🏆 ko-fi.com/chris
This looks like a great app for customizing profile pics!
Upvote
Share
5h
Send