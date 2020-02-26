Discussion
Josh Hutchins
Maker
Hi all! I’m very excited to launch FutureWave. We’ve been working hard and are ready to go. The idea for FutureWave came from a frustration of mine. I was looking for a remote job - applying to countless, with very little time to put toward it as I also had a full-time job. Finding a new job is extremely time consuming, and a lot of the time can seem like a waste, with no replies or feedback on crazy hiring tests you spent hours on. So I had an idea of combining the traditional platform of a job board with the understanding, empathy, and willingness of a human. A product and a service. Saving job hunters time and energy - and helping companies connect with the RIGHT candidates. FutureWave is more than just another job board. We aim to actively help talent find the right jobs that best align with their skills and goals. So if you are looking for a remote tech job, get started now. It’s free. I’d appreciate any feedback. All feedback is good feedback right now, as we have other features and products we’d like to build to make this even more valuable. Thank you! Josh
