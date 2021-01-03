Futurefeed

discussion
Before this new year, I thought about the news of a year ago with the same impression that everyone else had " I could never have believed it ". I started to wonder how weak signals available online could be analyzed to imagine tomorrow's news and indeed the possible scenarios of our near future. Moreover, some underlying questions emerged: - How can NLP/NLG/NLU be used to imagine foresight scenarios? - How can these tools help analysts analyze the weak signals in our world? - Can a state use this type of model to imagine potential future scenarios? - How can citizens protect themselves against mass fakes news? - Can we imaginethe upcoming news based on millions of weak signals on the web? - Can we predict a market's evolution from millions of behavioral data, news, social network opinions in order to build a successful product?
