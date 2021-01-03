  1. Home
Futurefeed

An A.I. that creates news of the near future

When an artificial intelligence starts writing the 2021 news.
An online magazine in which no sentence, no word, no letter was written by a human.
All these news don't exist.
Enjoy reading 🕺🕺🕺
Before this new year, I thought about the news of a year ago with the same impression that everyone else had " I could never have believed it ". I started to wonder how weak signals available online could be analyzed to imagine tomorrow's news and indeed the possible scenarios of our near future. Moreover, some underlying questions emerged: - How can NLP/NLG/NLU be used to imagine foresight scenarios? - How can these tools help analysts analyze the weak signals in our world? - Can a state use this type of model to imagine potential future scenarios? - How can citizens protect themselves against mass fakes news? - Can we imaginethe upcoming news based on millions of weak signals on the web? - Can we predict a market's evolution from millions of behavioral data, news, social network opinions in order to build a successful product?
