Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Matthew Gartland
Maker
Hey PH friends! It's a thrill and honor to launch today to you all 😊 As @patflynn mentioned above, Fusebox is a BIG upgrade to a product (and company) we've been working on for a while. "Yesterday", we were a niche WordPress-based podcast player, and that was it. The product solved problems and added value to podcasters like us. We amassed a small and loyal following. It was fun. But last year, we realized that we felt a calling to do more. Podcasting—as a channel, revenue source, and industry—is BOOMING. That boom has unleashed an onslaught of new challenges, pains, and opportunities. We felt those ourselves. We read about them in the press. And we heard about them directly from our amazing customers and fans. We sat on all of those feelings, observations, and asks for help (by way of new tech) for a while. Probably for too long, actually. But no longer! "Today", we've rebranded as Fusebox and declared a bigger mission: to empower podcasters with dynamic technology built to energize audience engagement and drive business results. What we're excited to announce today is merely the beginning of our journey as Fusebox. 1. We have enhanced our core product—the Podcast Player (actually 3 players in 1). 2. We are launching our SECOND product—the Podcast Transcript plugin. 3. We are launching a unified account system that includes a FREE(!) tier as well as a Pro tier. At present, our products remain rooted in WordPress. Our roadmap includes more products for the WordPress ecosystem AS WELL AS building platform-agnostic versions of those same products. If you see what we see in the industry, and if you feel what we feel in terms of new podcasting challenges, pain points, and opportunities, then we'd love to introduce you to Fusebox.fm! Questions? Ideas? Asks? Friendly banter? We want it all! Holler in the discussion thread below. We podcasters are in this together, so let's do this. Tally ho! 🚀
Upvote (3)Share
Maker
In 2015, I had a problem with my podcast. I wanted to let visitors to my website listen to any episode from my show, right there, on my site. The more I looked, the options were sparse and ugly. So with a team of friends, I built the podcast player I wanted for my website. Back then I called it Smart Podcast Player, and it was everything I needed. I am excited to announce today, that Smart Podcast Player has become Fusebox. We’ve continued to create the most powerful WordPress podcast player and a transcript plugin. Right now, you can now sign up for absolutely free.
Upvote (1)Share
So I might be starting a podcast... and I’m thankful for that a set of tools for someone like me is available. I'm excited to be launch my show without the fear of tech getting in the way.
Upvote (1)Share
@brian_gardner Yay for a new show! What's the topic/angle? Let us know how else we can help support your launch. And thanks!
@mattgartland Not 100% sure yet of topic/format. I'm waffling between short, allegorical style monologue to conversational around running a simple business.
Fusebox has a really slick, clean design and is a joy to use. I highly recommend it for your podcast. Gone are the days of an ugly, default audio player on your site!
@nathanbarry Thanks Nathan! That means a lot coming from you.
Combining all the lead generation tools involved in podcasting is brilliant. If I ever start a podcast, which admittedly has been a daunting thought, Fusebox is going to make it way easier.
Maker