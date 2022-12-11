Products
Home
→
Product
→
FUNNL
FUNNL
Generate B2B sales meetings that close
FunnL is a B2B sales lead generation company. From ICP (Ideal Customer Profile) conceptualization, contact data, and campaign emails to campaign execution, FunnL's AI-driven SaaS platform, and managed services generate sales meetings that close.
Launched in
Sales
,
Marketing
,
SaaS
by
FUNNL
About this launch
FUNNL
B2B sales lead generation company
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
FUNNL by
FUNNL
was hunted by
Madhusree M
in
Sales
,
Marketing
,
SaaS
. Featured on December 12th, 2022.
FUNNL
is not rated yet. It first launched on November 16th, 2022.
Upvotes
7
Comments
2
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#23
