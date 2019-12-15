Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Easter Tsai
Maker
Hi everyone, I am Easter from Funliday. Funliday is a travel planning service. It is available on iOS, Android, and Web. Our main services are trip planning and travel journal. You could plan and travel based on the other's travel itinerary easier and share your travel memories on our platform. Here are the main functions: *Edit together with others on the same trip. * Explore attractions all over the world. * Offers offline trips. * Provides driving/walking/public transit directions. * Share your trip itinerary by email, WhatsApp and Line. * Add your notes to attractions, notes can be read in the "OFFLINE" mode. Hope you enjoy the travel with our app and we want to hear the feedback from you. Thank you.
UpvoteShare