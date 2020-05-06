Deals
Fundwave
Fundwave
Portfolio management and KPIs for venture capital
Venture Capital
JCurve brings all the pieces you need to manage your VC portfolio together, so you can walk into the next board meeting armed with the information to make decisions.
an hour ago
The Mechanics behind Convertible Note Investing | Fundwave
Historically, traditional debt and common equity have been prominent investment instruments used by venture capitalists. Gradually, preferred equity took prominence due to the various safeguards and benefits it offered. Post the dot-com boom, investors came up with a new instrument known as Convertible Notes.
Release Notes: Transactions on Timeline, Fundwave for Mobile and More!
A new way to invest, value and sell The Fundwave Timeline is a great way to visualize and get a better perspective on how your early investment in a moonshot startup has evolved over time. With this update, you can now post and manage investments, valuations and realizations from the timeline view itself.
Metric Aggregation, Improved Teams and More!
Metrics keep getting better We've made a couple of improvements to Metrics this month, to make your portfolio analytics and reporting faster. Here's what's new: Smart aggregation: If a company submits metrics to you every month, you can now automatically aggregate them up to the quarter, year to date , year or even since inception.
Custom fields for your portfolio companies
What's the one detail that you record about your portfolio companies that others don't? From Sydney and the far east, to Europe and Silicon Valley, managers take pride in their unique style of management that helps their portfolio companies grow bigger and better.
2 Reviews
5.0/5
Mohit Garg
Maker
We built JCurve portfolio management because our customers needed a way to collect KPIs and track their venture capital portfolio seamlessly.
4 hours ago
