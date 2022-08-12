Products
FundraiseBot
Ranked #18 for today
FundraiseBot
Figure out how much and where to raise for your startup
This bot suggests how much you could consider raising and from what kind of a source. This is not a financial advice! Use it at your own risk.
It does not reflect the current market downturn, so might be a bit too optimistic.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
,
Fundraising
by
FundraiseBot
About this launch
Figure out how much and where to raise for your startup.
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
,
Fundraising
. Made by
Kostya Marchenko
. Featured on August 12th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is FundraiseBot's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#154
