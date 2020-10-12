Deals
Fundo
Fundo
Virtual events platform designed especially for creators 🎟
Video Streaming
Events
+ 3
Fundo lets creators set up and host a variety of unique online experiences and earn revenue all in one place:
• Host interactive group meet and greets;
• Have 1:1 video chats with a built-in “photo booth”;
• Teach a virtual workshops and more.
