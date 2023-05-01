Products
FundMate

FundMate

Notion CRM for micro VCs, solo GPs and angels

Introducing Fundmate, the simple and user-friendly Notion template for micro VCs, solo GPs, and angels to track & manage the startup dealflow and portfolio. Say goodbye to complex and confusing investment management systems!
Launched in
Investing
Venture Capital
Notion
 by
FundMate
About this launch
was hunted by
Tomas Vysny
in Investing, Venture Capital, Notion. Made by
Tomas Vysny
. Featured on May 2nd, 2023.
