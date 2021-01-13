discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Maximilian TorgglerFull Stack Web Developer
Looks like a perfect fit for one of my B2B products. Will definitely give it a shot! Congrats on the launch 🚀
Share
My cofounder and I love working in the lead generation space because it means helping businesses grow and thrive. After a year like 2020 we wanted to build a powerful tool for anyone who works with startups or founders such as B2B businesses, consultants, and coaches to give them a boost and help them land more clients. FundedList's hand researched weekly reports give you everything you need to pitch hundreds of founders every week and land more sales. We include verified founder emails, LinkedIn profiles, startup information, funding data, and more to ensure you are always reaching out to the right person at the right time. Just $99 per month gets you over 1,000 verified founder emails which makes it an amazing bargain compared to other lead generation systems which can charge up to 5x as much per lead. We even offer a 1 week free trial so that you can try out our leads and see results before you ever have to pay us a cent. We know that the only way for us to grow is for our customers to grow by using our lists. Check out a sample from our latest report here: https://docs.google.com/spreadsh...