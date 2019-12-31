  1. Home
Funded

Budgeting without the micromanagement

Product Hunt Offer - Sign up before Jan 31st and use Funded free for life. Funded is a personal finance management app that fits your current flow, without budgeting and micromanaging.
Available on iPhones in the US. Launching in Europe soon!
Introducing Funded: A no-budgeting approach to personal financeFunded securely links with your bank using the Plaid service to provide one place where you can see all your money. Once you link your primary cash accounts and credit cards you can already start to see the benefit of Funded.
Tushar Soni
Tushar Soni
Maker
We revamped and launched Funded to the App Store - can't wait for the PH community to try it out, and send us feedback. Funded is one of those apps that I built to solve how I budget my own money. The dollar amount in my primary checking account isn't always the money I have because the reality is that I cannot really spend it all. Some of my money is set aside for rent, some is saved for my upcoming trip, and some for a payment that is due every 6 months. Not to mention the credit card bills I have to pay! So, how much do I truly have? Funded helps manage cash flow by providing a concise and real representation of my near-term cash needs. It is available on the App Store, give it a shot! Let me know if you have any questions.
mattias.
mattias.
Alas, not available in Sweden.
Tushar Soni
Tushar Soni
Maker
@mattiasd_ we're adding new countries in the coming months, and Europe/Canada is next on the list :)
