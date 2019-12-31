Discussion
We revamped and launched Funded to the App Store - can't wait for the PH community to try it out, and send us feedback. Funded is one of those apps that I built to solve how I budget my own money. The dollar amount in my primary checking account isn't always the money I have because the reality is that I cannot really spend it all. Some of my money is set aside for rent, some is saved for my upcoming trip, and some for a payment that is due every 6 months. Not to mention the credit card bills I have to pay! So, how much do I truly have? Funded helps manage cash flow by providing a concise and real representation of my near-term cash needs. It is available on the App Store, give it a shot! Let me know if you have any questions.
@mattiasd_ we're adding new countries in the coming months, and Europe/Canada is next on the list :)
