Fundability.app
Fundability.app
Are you VC fundable? Find out in 7 min + Spot the red flags
Wanna raise VC money? Take the Fundability test! In 7 minutes and 30 questions, you will know how fundable you are. You will also receive suggestions to boost your fundability. This is v2.0, now better, bigger, and faster! And still 100% free :)
Launched in
Venture Capital
Startup Lessons
Fundraising
by
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Assess your startup fundability in 7 minutes
Fundability.app by
was hunted by
Steph Nass
in
Venture Capital
,
Startup Lessons
,
Fundraising
Made by
Steph Nass
. Featured on January 25th, 2024.
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on April 11th, 2023.
Upvotes
11
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
