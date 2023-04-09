Products
Fundability.app

Fundability.app

Assess your startup fundability in 7 minutes

Free
Embed
Find out how fundable your startup is! Fundability.app is a 7-min assessment that tells you how fundable your startup is. Completely free, of course. Whether you're raising from angels or VCs, get a fair sense of your fundability and optimize your strategy.
Launched in Venture Capital, Tech, Startup Lessons by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Fundability.app is not a scientific process but a collection of heuristics tested and optimized multiple times across a large span of cases. We would LOVE your feedback about how to improve it. Any suggestion, email steph@openvc.app"

The makers of Fundability.app
About this launch
0
reviews
16
followers
was hunted by
Steph Nass
in Venture Capital, Tech, Startup Lessons. Made by
Steph Nass
Featured on April 11th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Fundability.app's first launch.
