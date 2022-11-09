Sign in
Ranked #2 for today
FUNCTION12
Design-to-code automation tool
FUNCTION12 is a design-to-code automation tool for professionals. Cut time spent on redundant hand-coding and convert design files to production-ready codes. Start accelerating your production with FUNCTION12 now.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
by
FUNCTION12
About this launch
FUNCTION12
Design-to-code automation tool
FUNCTION12 by
FUNCTION12
was hunted by
Shawn Park
in
Productivity
,
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Junie Kim
,
Martin Lee
,
Shawn Park
,
Melvin Kang
,
Roy Kim
,
Chloe Lim
,
Kelly Lee
and
Luke Park
. Featured on November 15th, 2022.
FUNCTION12
is not rated yet. This is FUNCTION12's first launch.
