Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Full width for StackOverflow
Ranked #19 for today
Full width for StackOverflow
No more horizontal scrolls
Visit
Upvote 7
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
No more horizontal scrolls on StackOverflow.com! Extension to make StackOverflow page wider The extension is designed to enhance your StackOverflow browsing experience. Say goodbye to annoying horizontal scrolls and limited code snippet views!
Launched in
Safari Extensions
GitHub
by
Safari Full width for StackOverflow
About this launch
Safari Full width for StackOverflow
Safari Extension Full width layout for StackOverflow.com
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Full width for StackOverflow by
Safari Full width for StackOverflow
was hunted by
Viktor Koltcov
in
Safari Extensions
,
GitHub
. Made by
Viktor Koltcov
. Featured on July 1st, 2024.
Safari Full width for StackOverflow
is not rated yet. This is Safari Full width for StackOverflow's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#20
Report