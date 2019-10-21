Full Page Screen Capture
Tigran Bayburtsyan
Maker
Hey hunters! I'm sure you also had moments when you need a full website screen including a scroll area, where most of the content is hidden on a regular screen. About a week ago I saw that there are Youtube tutorials for taking a screenshot of a screen, where the author scrolls down a page and takes multiple screenshots, then using Photoshop he gets out a full-page screenshot by merging those images. Honestly, it was terrible :) That's why we decided to put together very basic functionality to take a full-page height screenshot and get a public sharable link. Enjoy and share!
Can you make edits, like highlight areas of interest in the screenshot?
@aureliovolle Glad to hear that! :) Let us know if there are any comments or suggestions
