Fulcher Analytics
Fulcher Analytics
Algorithmic trading without any coding or scripting
Build a trading strategy with drag and drop. Use technical analysis, statistical models, and 50+ years of historical financial data without any coding.
Launched in
Crypto
,
Finance
,
Cryptocurrency
by
Fulcher Analytics
About this launch
Fulcher Analytics
Algorithmic trading without any coding or scripting
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Fulcher Analytics by
Fulcher Analytics
was hunted by
Carter Fulcher
in
Crypto
,
Finance
,
Cryptocurrency
. Made by
Carter Fulcher
. Featured on October 31st, 2022.
Fulcher Analytics
is not rated yet. This is Fulcher Analytics's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
0
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#21
