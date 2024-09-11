  • Subscribe
    Fujiyama

    Practice natural Japanese conversation in real-time with AI

    It's an innovative Japanese learning app powered by cutting-edge AI technology! With AI features specially designed for Japanese conversation, you can easily learn practical Japanese on the go.
    About this launch
    Fujiyama by
    was hunted by
    Toki Szk
    in Languages, Online Learning. Made by
    Toki Szk
    . Featured on September 12th, 2024.
    is not rated yet. This is Fujiyama - AI Japanese Tutor's first launch.
