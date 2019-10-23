Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Fuji X-Pro 3

Fuji X-Pro 3

A digital camera that embraces analogue features

Something different is here. This camera turns anticipation into reality.
The texture of titanium stimulates your senses, while the unique viewfinder prompts discovery and creativity.
It brings back the desire to interact with the world through a camera
Fujifilm's new X-Pro3 brings analog ideas to a digital cameraFujifilm has officially announced the latest generation of its flagship X-series camera, the X-Pro3. The new X-Pro3 is similar at first glance to 2016's X-Pro2, as it shares the same basic dimensions and retro-inspired, rangefinder-like design. But look closer, or just flip the camera around, and you'll see where Fujifilm has gone even further to replicate a film-like experience on a digital camera.
Fujifilm Unveils the X-Pro3 with Plasma Hardening and Hidden ScreenFujifilm has announced the new X-Pro3, a rangefinder-styled mirrorless camera that was designed with street photographers and photojournalists in mind. The X-Pro3 continues the X-Pro legacy with its hybrid optical/electronic viewfinder. The optical viewfinder (OVF) has a 0.5x magnification and parallax-correcting frame lines that help you compose your shots with the "real world" in front of you.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Love the aesthetic of this camera and also the embracing of analogue as well. interesting move from Fuji.
UpvoteShare