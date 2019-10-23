Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Fuji X-Pro 3
Fuji X-Pro 3
A digital camera that embraces analogue features
Photography
Something different is here. This camera turns anticipation into reality.
The texture of titanium stimulates your senses, while the unique viewfinder prompts discovery and creativity.
It brings back the desire to interact with the world through a camera
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
40 minutes ago
Fujifilm's new X-Pro3 brings analog ideas to a digital camera
Fujifilm has officially announced the latest generation of its flagship X-series camera, the X-Pro3. The new X-Pro3 is similar at first glance to 2016's X-Pro2, as it shares the same basic dimensions and retro-inspired, rangefinder-like design. But look closer, or just flip the camera around, and you'll see where Fujifilm has gone even further to replicate a film-like experience on a digital camera.
Fujifilm Unveils the X-Pro3 with Plasma Hardening and Hidden Screen
Fujifilm has announced the new X-Pro3, a rangefinder-styled mirrorless camera that was designed with street photographers and photojournalists in mind. The X-Pro3 continues the X-Pro legacy with its hybrid optical/electronic viewfinder. The optical viewfinder (OVF) has a 0.5x magnification and parallax-correcting frame lines that help you compose your shots with the "real world" in front of you.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Love the aesthetic of this camera and also the embracing of analogue as well. interesting move from Fuji.
Upvote
Share
40 minutes ago
Send