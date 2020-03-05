Deals
Fugue Developer
Fugue Developer
Build and operate secure and compliant cloud systems
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
+ 1
Fugue provides full visibility into the security posture of AWS and Azure cloud environments. With Fugue you have intelligent guardrails that use baseline enforcement to eliminate policy violations and cloud misconfiguration
an hour ago
Fugue Announces Free Tier to Empower Engineers to Build and Operate Secure Cloud Systems - DevOps.com
By Deborah Schalm on Fugue Developer provides automation tools to visualize cloud infrastructure, identify misconfiguration risks, and demonstrate compliance Frederick, Md. - November 21, 2019 - Fugue, the company delivering autonomous cloud infrastructure security and compliance to the enterprise, today announced Fugue Developer, a free tier that puts engineers in command of cloud security through the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC).
SD Times news digest: Fugue's free tier for developers, OutSystems announces AI assistant app dev capability, and Mozilla's bug bounty security program - SD Times
Fugue announced a free tier for Fugue Developer, which provides automation tools to visualize cloud infrastructure, identify misconfiguration risks, and demonstrate compliance "The cloud upended traditional IT security, forcing hard tradeoffs between agility and security," said Phillip Merrick, CEO of Fugue. "Fugue Developer puts cloud security in the hands of the software developers building and ...
