Fuell Fluid
The longest range urban e-bike by legendary Erik Buell
Maker
Erik Buell
Hello Product Hunt Community! And thank you @chrismessina for hunting us. I am excited to present you our new e-bike FUELL Fluid. There are hundreds of new models of e-bikes on the market with a wide range of features. But when kicking off the Fluid we saw a real space to be addressed. Urban to suburban trips, that are of a long range and require a greener and more practical personal transport were something that no other e-bike could address. That’s where Fluid takes in. It goes 125 miles on a single charge. But that’s not it. Fuell Fluid offers a long list of high-end specs, making modern urban electric mobility more efficient and environmentally safe and friendly. We built the best-in-class e-bike for city lovers and outdoor adventurers. It’ll truly level up your riding experience. I’ll be happy to hear your comments and questions on Fluid.
Does it have throttle as well, or is it only a pedal assist e-bike?
@bob_healey Fluid is a pedal assist e-bike.
How many assistance levels does it have? Are they easy to change while driving?
@rodrigo_stevens Hey Rodrigo, Fluid has 5 assist levels. You can easily switch them with the "+" and "-" buttons during the ride.
