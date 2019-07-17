Meet Motorcycle Racer Erik Buell's First e-Bike: The Fuell Fluid-1 From Bicycling The Fuell Fluid-1 is a brand new e-bike designed by engineer and motorcycle racer Erik Buell and Formula 1 designer Frédéric Vasseur The bike comes in 20mph and 28 mph models, with one or two batteries and a Gates belt drive The company says bikes should begin shipping in October A premium e-bike shouldn't just go fast and far; it should look like the insanely powerful brainchild of a motorcycle fanatic and a Formula 1 engineer, too.