Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Fuel: Diet Tracking
Fuel: Diet Tracking
For health, habits & fitness
Visit
Upvote 7
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Track calories and nutrients with a flexible calorie window. Personalize your experience for any goal, including weight loss, muscle gain, healthier habits & more. Fuel supports you long-term for habits that stick.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Health
by
Fuel
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
Fuel
Flexible calorie & nutrient tracking
2
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Fuel: Diet Tracking by
Fuel
was hunted by
Mike Ciarlo
in
Health & Fitness
,
Health
. Made by
Mike Ciarlo
. Featured on June 28th, 2022.
Fuel
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on October 8th, 2021.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Daily rank
#31
Weekly rank
#46
Report