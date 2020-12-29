Fuckin' Kill It Calendar 2021 edition
Calendar that helps you get shit done
discussion
Sachin
MakerFreelance Webflow Designer
Hey Producthunt fellas, I'm Sachin, a freelance Webflow designer & developer. A couple of years back I came across this amazing concept of how small small changes compound over the long run and it wasn't until last year I got to use the system & I was blown away by the power of it The Fuckin' Kill it Calendar is an evidence-based motivational cum productivity tool designed to force you to finish a task everyday. Each one of the 365 calendar prompts will help you break bad habits, embrace change, and make progress. The Fuckin' Kill it Calendar can help you take back your life by getting shit done. This calendar works because of the following the power of compounding 1.01 to the power 365 = 37.8 Every day do a little bit more than average (the average person does 1) 0.99 to the power 365 = 0.03 (Every day do a little bit less than average) The difference between 1.01 and 0.99 seems only 0.02 but the results vary by a big margin. The Fuckin' Kill it Calendar is designed to break your procrastination habits by forcing you to complete one task everyday 50% of the overall sales will be donated to HelpAge India Charity (www.helpageindia.org) This is my first time launching on PH so please forgive if there are any errors.
Thanks to product hunt for recommending me this product! Good Job!
Worth every penny!
The most needed, beautifully done calendar for 2021! Motivates to get your shit done. Printing 5 copies right now..
Thanks for this, Mate! Printing it now.