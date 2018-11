FT Aviator: The drone joystick created by an astronaut - DroneDJ

The FT Aviator is an all-new style of remote control that is designed to be compatible with DJI drones. It is the result of a Kickstarter campaign led by former NASA astronaut Scott Parazynski and designed by Fluidity, Inc. Scott felt the two-thumb method of controlling drones was difficult to master, so he developed this new way to fly.