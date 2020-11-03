discussion
Ritu Hunjan
Maker
fsKube is full stack integrated tool with Cloud, Github and your chosen frameworks such as Django, SpringBoots 1. Pre-configured solution, built using Best Practices and best of breed components, Integrated with GitHub, Cloud, and development frameworks 2. Quick and full Kubernetes provisioning using best practices with prechecks cloud availability zones capacity check to ensure smoother provisioning. 3. Fully Manage your Kubernetes operation including scaling up or down of nodes for scalability and capacity. 4. Get full metrics of your Kubernetes workloads at a granular level. 5. Easily install the best of breed components for the dashboard, monitoring, logging, networking, and internet access for your app. 6. Automatically Create your GitHub repo with the right branching strategy, from our Full-stack framework templates with all the best practices and database integration included. 7. Automatically create a hands-free DevSecOps pipeline with Github Actions and Cloud integration for CI/CD. Container registry and scanning enabled with Github and Kubernetes for seamless container build and deployment 8. Seamless release management for Dev, Quality, and Production environments, with continuous CI/CD in dev and approval workflow from quality to production and production rollback capabilities. 9. Fully Secure Desktop Web App, Full Control of your environment, tokens and secrets, Only Opensource components, No lock-in
