Frydge
Frydge
Search recipes by ingredients
Android
iPhone
#3 Product of the Day
Features
- 🍽 Search recipes with ingredients you have/ want to use
- 📒 Grocery list / shopping list for ingredients you want to buy
- 🏡 Keep track of your fridge and pantry
- ⚠ Get notified when ingredients are about to expire
Discussion
Remco Pander
I made this app to keep track of ingredients we have at home to combat food waste. It also helps me with inspiration when cooking dinner
