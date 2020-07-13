  1. Home
Frydge

Search recipes by ingredients

#3 Product of the Day
Features
- 🍽 Search recipes with ingredients you have/ want to use
- 📒 Grocery list / shopping list for ingredients you want to buy
- 🏡 Keep track of your fridge and pantry
- ⚠ Get notified when ingredients are about to expire
1 Review5.0/5
Remco Pander
Maker
I made this app to keep track of ingredients we have at home to combat food waste. It also helps me with inspiration when cooking dinner
