Home
→
Product
→
Fry My Deck
Fry My Deck
Roasted to perfection by top VC's
Visit
Upvote 24
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Get ready to face off against the top VCs in a simulated Q&A session! Battle top VCs by uploading your deck or get random Qs and answer them in less than 60s. Oh, we've also included the actual voices of the VCs so it feels as real as possible ;)
Launched in
Venture Capital
,
Side Project
by
Fry My Deck
About this launch
Fry My Deck
Roasted to Perfection By Top VC's
0
reviews
23
followers
Follow for updates
Fry My Deck by
Fry My Deck
was hunted by
Jean Gatt
in
Venture Capital
,
Side Project
. Made by
Jean Gatt
and
Guillaume Sá
. Featured on April 4th, 2023.
Fry My Deck
is not rated yet. This is Fry My Deck's first launch.
Upvotes
24
Comments
12
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report