Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → frups

frups

Find a group to hangout with!

For people who shifted cities, travel on business frequently, or work remotely; give this product a shot, especially if its getting difficult to resume the social you! Get connected to people in small groups, people who share your context. Hangout in person.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews5.0/5
Aakash Jain
Aakash Jain
Maker
Hello Product Hunt! I am very excited to share my first project here and eagerly looking forward to feedback on the notion/idea behind the product. The product in itself is very early and I wanted to ship this quickly and iterate. The backend of this will be handled using some no code tools and automation! -- Things can get lonely fast, especially considering the mobile nature of our times. We (and our friends) tend to shift cities for work, we travel for business frequently to places away from our friends and family. A few of us work remotely. Consider this our effort to create a physical/IRL social network and a platform. Find, interact and meet new people. Get back to making your evenings and weekends eventful!
Upvote (2)Share
Simran Chabria
Simran Chabria
I think this is a brilliant concept considering we are connected through the virtual world but disconnected to the real world!
UpvoteShare